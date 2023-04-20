Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson

Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson and her husband, Aaron Robinson, at the KCC Foundation Magic of Giving event on April 13.

 Photo provided

Providing a warm meal or blanket and caring for those in need are examples of how Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson leads by example. She shows others that despite the circumstances we may go through, we need to keep moving forward and giving back to the community.

A 2003 graduate of Kankakee Community College, Eldridge-Robinson received the John Fulton Distinguished Alumnus award on April 13. She has also been nominated by the KCC Foundation for the 2023 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Distinguished Alumni award.

“Tocarra is a true KCC success story,” said Kari Nugent, KCC vice president for advancement, marketing & public relations, in a news release. “Her work with Still I Rise elevates young adults and gives them hope.”

