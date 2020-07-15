Steven Hunter might know a little bit about public service.
Hunter, the former longtime City of Kankakee alderman, was appointed to the Kankakee County Board at Tuesday’s meeting to fill the unexpired term of George Washington Jr., who passed away June 24.
Hunter, a Democrat, was sworn in at the meeting by Imani Drew, a Kankakee County judge.
“I’d like to thank the county board members for affirming me,” said Hunter, who served as a Kankakee alderman from 1973-2013. “Also, Judge Drew, thank you so much for taking time out of your busy schedule to be here.”
Hunter said Kankakee County Democratic chairman Gerri Suddeth, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, and board members Sam Payton and Robert Ellington-Snipes pushed him to take the position representing District 17.
“I was looking for some other folks [to take it], and I was turned down,” Hunter said. “The senator said, ‘It’s the perfect fit, Hunter, so you might as well take it.’ ... I look forward to filling the shoes of George Washington.
“Those are big shoes, but I do bring a wealth of experience in public service, having served on the Kankakee City Council for 40 years and having worked for the state of Illinois for 39 years, too.”
Hunter said he’s joining some “rock stars” in the county by serving on the board.
“When you think in terms of Sheriff [Mike] Downey, I worked with him as well; and the state’s attorney, everybody knows Jim Rowe, and I’ve worked with him, too. Also the coroner, Bob Gessner, I’ve worked with him for a long time. Another rock star is Lori Gadbois, your recorder.
“I say rock stars because they provide wonderful services to the people of Kankakee County, in excess of 100,000 people.”
Hunter said he’s also worked with Dan Hendrickson, the county clerk, and he looks forward to working with Treasurer Jake Lee.
Hunter lost to Fred Tetter in the Democratic primary in February 2013 and last served on the city council in May of that year.
Now he starts a fresh tenure on the county board. Hunter also thanked Board Chairman Andy Wheeler for getting him up to speed on county business.
“I look forward to promoting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, and I look forward to working with everybody,” Hunter said.
