Steuben new playground

A new playground will be built at Steuben Elementary School this summer by Team Reil Inc., with plans detailed in this rendering. The playground will be dedicated to the memory of Sara Loring, Steuben teacher who died almost one year ago in an automobile accident.

 Submitted photo

KANKAKEE — Steuben Elementary School will be getting a new playground this summer which will be dedicated to the memory of one of its teachers, Sara Loring, who died almost one year ago.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board approved a project to build a new playground at Steuben.

The project will be completed by Team Reil Inc., of Union, Ill., for $197,835.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you