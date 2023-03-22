Stefari Cafe owners Stefan and Ari Frunze

Stefari Cafe co-owners Ari, left, and Stefan Frunze stand in their original cafe location shortly after opening in July 2017 in The Majestic building. The downtown staple is expanding to a new, nearby location at 267 S. West Ave. The new cafe will feature an expanded menu and hours as well as offering an assortment of alcoholic beverages.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Stefari Cafe, a downtown Kankakee staple for nearly six years, will be spreading its reach in the coming weeks as it will be opening a new location with expanded hours and menu.

Owners Stefan and Ariel Frunze will be opening a new location in approximately 3,000 square feet in the southern-most portion of the four-unit property at 267 S. West Ave., owned by developer Dustin Kooy.

The new cafe will also be offering an assortment of alcoholic beverages.

