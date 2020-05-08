KANKAKEE — Justin Daniel, consulting chef at Station Street Cafe, has been busy preparing a menu for Mother's Day on Sunday. The cafe will offer 10 "Mother's Day feast" options, including Mexi-Chorizo Strata and French Toast Bread Pudding.
The downtown Kankakee restaurant is making its debut with pre-order "Mother's Day feast" meals after the coronavirus pandemic stalled its slated spring opening. The pre-order meals will join the cafe's sister company at 150 E. Station St., Donut Foundry, which has seen successful pre-ordering the past couple weeks.
Mother's Day pre-orders from Station Street Cafe must be in by 4 p.m. Saturday for Sunday pickup, Daniel said. The Donut Foundry has already closed pre-orders for the weekend, but any unclaimed donuts will be announced on the shop's Facebook page. A full menu of meals can be found on the Station Street Cafe Facebook page, and ordering can be submitted by Facebook Messenger or calling 708-340-5468 during business hours.
