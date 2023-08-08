Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

 Courtesy of Michael Hammond Photography

HOPKINS PARK — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is opening its first-ever satellite office to serve the needs of the greater Kankakee County community.

The office will be located in Pembroke Township at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park (behind Lorenzo Smith Elementary School), according to a press release from Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

There is a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

