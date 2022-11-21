...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A paramedic demonstrates how to use Narcan. Scientifically known as Nalaxone, Narcan reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Kankakee County Coroner announced the “Empty Chair Campaign,” which is raising awareness to end overdose deaths in Kankakee County.
“Far too many Thanksgiving tables across Kankakee County will have an empty chair this year as families feel the tragic absence of a loved one lost to an overdose. State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Coroner Bob Gessner are calling attention to the local overdose crisis by way of an Empty Chair Campaign, staging over 87 chairs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse to represent the countless lives lost to drugs,” said a news release on the subject.
Each chair, covered with a purple ribbon in honor of Overdose Awareness, represents victims of a drug-related overdose death between 2021-22. The display will run from Nov. 23-27.
In addition to the scourge of heroin- and fentanyl-related overdose deaths during the past few years, Kankakee County is now experiencing an increase in Xylazene-related overdoses as well. Xylazene is an animal tranquilizer that has no approved use for humans; it is being mixed (“laced”) with fentanyl, heroin and other illicit narcotics, according to the release.
Xylazene does not respond to Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and makes street drugs tremendously more dangerous.
“Gessner has been sounding the alarm on these dangerous substances since early 2010 when the heroin epidemic started to hit Kankakee County, and has remained our region’s loudest voice on this topic,” said the release.
“This holiday season there will be many empty chairs around the family dinner table as a result of the opioid epidemic. Please join us in supporting the families and friends of those suffering from grief and anguish this holiday season and remember those who lost their life” said Gessner in the release, adding that “our community has an obligation to fight this epidemic on every front and increasing public awareness of the crisis, through efforts like the ‘Empty Chair Campaign’ is tantamount to saving lives.”
“These are not your hippie drugs of the ‘60s and ‘70s; these are not recreational drugs; these are overdose deaths waiting to happen. If your loved one gets a hold of drugs that have been laced with Fentanyl or Xylazene, they are likely to die. There are local resources available to assist those with an addiction to drugs and to empower their family members to take action as well — the stakes are too high to do nothing. Don’t let an empty chair be at your table next year, get help for you or your loved one right now. The State’s Attorney’s Office and Coroner’s Office can be contacted for resource referrals and assistance,” said Rowe in the news release.
