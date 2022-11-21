Narcan (copy)

A paramedic demonstrates how to use Narcan. Scientifically known as Nalaxone, Narcan reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. 

 Daily Journal/File

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Kankakee County Coroner announced the “Empty Chair Campaign,” which is raising awareness to end overdose deaths in Kankakee County.

“Far too many Thanksgiving tables across Kankakee County will have an empty chair this year as families feel the tragic absence of a loved one lost to an overdose. State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Coroner Bob Gessner are calling attention to the local overdose crisis by way of an Empty Chair Campaign, staging over 87 chairs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse to represent the countless lives lost to drugs,” said a news release on the subject.

Each chair, covered with a purple ribbon in honor of Overdose Awareness, represents victims of a drug-related overdose death between 2021-22. The display will run from Nov. 23-27.

