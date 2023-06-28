2023 ATHENA Award winners (copy)

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Public Defender Ed Pentuic will receive state-mandated cost of living adjustment pay increases effective July 1.

County Administrator Anita Speckman reported at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting that Rowe will receive a 4.6% COLA increase, which is $8,682.67 to bump his annual salary to $197,436.44.

Kankakee County has a full-time public defender, and per state statute the county is required to maintain a salary of at least 90% of the state’s attorney for the public defender. Pentuic’s salary will increase to $177,692.90.

Recommended for you