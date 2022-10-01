...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with the Kankakee County Coroner's Office, are collaborating for "Project: Change Starts Now," where presentations will be given at local high schools on the subjects of gun violence prevention and overdose awareness.
KANKAKEE — Issues surrounding overdoses and gun violence awareness continue to remain at the forefront of residents’ minds.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are collaborating on Project: Change Starts Now. The presentations, happening at high schools around the county throughout October, are on the subject of overdose awareness and gun violence prevention.
Presentation speakers will include Bob Gessner, Kankakee County Coroner; Chris Borchardt and Miles Maiden, both of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office; as well as guest speakers from Riverside Healthcare and the Kankakee County Health Department.
“Overdose awareness is a very crucial topic to discuss to our youth because drug dealers are lacing these drugs with very bad substances and our youth are very vulnerable in this situation, whether its peer pressure or the young mindset of trying new things,” said Borchardt.
“Our law enforcement agencies and our [State’s Attorney’s] office are working tirelessly to share as much info as possible to make our community aware that there are very bad drugs on these streets,” Borchardt added.
Regarding gun violence, Borchardt said, “We as a community really need to start speaking up and educating these kids on the consequences of illegally using a firearm.”
Kankakee County has seen an increase in overdoses involving fentanyl and xylazine, as well as an increase in youth-involved gun violence.
Borchardt explained that change starts with education on the consequences of these actions.
“Some youth never think about these things before they commit a crime or they just don’t know how serious it is. Our kids are the most important pieces to society and we as a community have to teach and mentor them into law abiding citizens. The change needs to start now and if we complete these tasks, we save lives.”
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.