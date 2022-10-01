Riverview Meeting (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with the Kankakee County Coroner's Office, are collaborating for "Project: Change Starts Now," where presentations will be given at local high schools on the subjects of gun violence prevention and overdose awareness.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — Issues surrounding overdoses and gun violence awareness continue to remain at the forefront of residents’ minds.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are collaborating on Project: Change Starts Now. The presentations, happening at high schools around the county throughout October, are on the subject of overdose awareness and gun violence prevention.

Presentation speakers will include Bob Gessner, Kankakee County Coroner; Chris Borchardt and Miles Maiden, both of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office; as well as guest speakers from Riverside Healthcare and the Kankakee County Health Department.

Recommended for you