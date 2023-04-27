Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, are collaborating for "Project: Fresh Start," an expungement and sealing program.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci are hosting Project: Fresh Start, a restorative justice expungement and sealing program with on-site employment opportunities.
The program will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. May 31 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
There is no cost to attend, however participants must register in advance. Register at k3sao.com/expunge by May 19.
“We are all the product of second and third chances in life. Our ‘Project: Fresh Start’ initiative aims to help those who have paid their debt to society to obtain gainful employment, housing and, most importantly, to provide for their family,” Rowe said in a news release.
“Employment is the greatest cure to recidivism, as people are statistically less likely to offend when they have stable, full-time employment. By reducing recidivism we reduce crime, and that is a victory for public safety and our entire county.”
Most misdemeanor and felony convictions are eligible for expungement or sealing. A participant’s last sentence must have been completed at least three years ago.
Convictions that are ineligible to expunge or seal include DUI, sex crimes, traffic, domestic violence or animal abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.