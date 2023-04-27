Riverview Meeting (copy) (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, are collaborating for "Project: Fresh Start," an expungement and sealing program. 

 

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci are hosting Project: Fresh Start, a restorative justice expungement and sealing program with on-site employment opportunities.

The program will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. May 31 at Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

There is no cost to attend, however participants must register in advance. Register at k3sao.com/expunge by May 19.

