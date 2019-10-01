KANKAKEE — Organizers of an annual haunted house in Kankakee spooked someone they probably would rather not have — a state inspector.
Late last week, the Daily Journal obtained the state fire marshal’s report on the old General Foods plant on Hobbie Avenue, where the Haunted Factory takes place every year. An inspector identified dozens of violations of state code.
Although an organizer is holding out hope the haunted house still might happen this year, the 21-page report indicates a re-inspection will be held “on or about” Nov. 1, one day after Halloween.
The annual haunted house is put on by the nonprofit American Center for Emergency Response and Education, or ACERE. It holds training exercises for firefighters, police officers and others in the building. The group has historically been run by firefighters.
According to the report, the state fire marshal identified the following problems during the agency’s Sept. 18 inspection, among others:
• All but one of the doors is barricaded shut. Exterior doors are screwed, padlocked or chained shut. Exit signs also do not meet requirements, with several of them confusing or damaged.
• A fire alarm system needs to be installed. No manual pull stations can be found.
• The electrical system is in “deplorable condition.” If the system is powered either partially or in full, there is no indication of what will be energized. All the temporary wiring coming into the building on the second floor violates code. No extension cords may be used in lieu of permanent wiring.
• No fire extinguisher present is within the date of expiration. The year 1999 is the date on the extinguishers.
• The sprinkler system is out of date. No documentation is available.
• The building is not protected by an approved automatic smoke detection system. Such a requirement is in place because a special amusement building such as a haunted house operates with reduced lighting.
• Occupancy load calculations were not available at the time of inspection.
Under state law, haunted houses are supposed to file paperwork with the state Department of Labor. The Daily Journal contacted a department spokesman for that information Monday, but an answer was not readily available.
Last week, Kankakee city officials announced that because of the state fire marshal’s investigation, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt would work to make sure the building comes into compliance.
The city has ordered ACERE to suspend any activities in the building until further notice.
In 2013, the 130,000-square-foot factory was transformed into a public safety training facility, long after the plant shut down.
In an interview last week, ACERE President Alex Paterakis said his group wanted to bring the facility up to code. It’s up in the air whether the Haunted Factory would happen this year, he said.
He couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
The problems came to light because of Bradley resident Jeff Hutson, who expressed concern as a result of his work with a committee that organized the Haunted Factory. He communicated with resident Pat Wilder, who took Hutson’s concerns to social media.
In response, an attorney for ACERE sent a letter to the two men asking them to stop airing their concerns publicly, accusing them of defaming the organization.
The lawyer, Bogdan Martinovich, appeared to back off after the city’s announcement, telling the Daily Journal last week, “It sounds like we will have to investigate a little more.”
