The Kankakee Area YMCA announced a major grant Tuesday night.
The YMCA, in conjunction with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, is starting JUMP! for Kankakee County. JUMP! is a mentoring program aimed at juveniles.
The announcement was made at the annual YMCA meeting, which was held at the Kankakee Country Club. About 155 people attended.
Funded by the Federal Americorps Program, JUMP! is receiving a $182,000 grant, renewable for at least two years. The idea is to provide mentoring services for 100 youth, ages 14-19, who have been in or are going through the juvenile justice system.
Mentors are being sought now. Interested persons can call the YMCA. The mentor can share job skills, as well as positive social and community values.
State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the program will help “change the trajectory” for some youth.
“We know what works,” he told the audience. “Mentors work.”
The target is to assign a mentor the instant a juvenile is charged. The program, Rowe said, can cut recidivism, as there is a tendency for a first-time offender to become a habitual offender.
The YMCA also is expanding its Splash program, which teaches second graders to swim.
The program is aimed at preventing drowning, said Will Welsh, YMCA CEO. There is a lot of evidence that if a child does not learn to swim by age 10, he or she will never swim. Children, especially minority children, are at risk for drowning.
The program taught 117 children from Kankakee how to swim in 2017. It expanded to 184 in 2018 and to 355 this year, as children from Pembroke, Bradley and Momence were brought on board. The hope is to grow to more than 500 new swimmers next year.
Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a major local sponsor in Kankakee.
The YMCA also is expanding its senior programs. The Y now has a health care membership plan that allow seniors free memberships at the YMCA, under certain health plans. Some health plans for seniors encourage them to sign up for exercise programs.
There already are 24 seniors at the YMCA taking advantage of the program. The Y now has a senior club room and is planning to begin adding trips for seniors in the near future.
