BOURBONNAIS — The state attorney general is asking the Bourbonnais Elementary School District to release the complaint that led to the ouster of former Superintendent Dan Hollowell.
In a letter this week, the attorney general’s office said the district should send the complaint and unspecified documents to the Daily Journal, which requested the records in July. At the same time, the office said the district could keep secret investigatory reports produced by the district’s lawyer.
In July, the newspaper requested the complaint, investigatory reports and related documents from the district. But the district declined to provide the information, citing a number of exceptions to the state’s open records law.
The Daily Journal appealed the decision to the attorney general’s office, which handles such issues.
On Thursday, the district’s attorney, Shelli Anderson, confirmed the district received the attorney general’s letter.
“The board will be reviewing its options, and I will let you know how they intend to respond,” she said in an email.
In its response, the district said it could withhold the documents, among other reasons, because they contained information that was “highly personal” to the employee who filed the complaint, reading coordinator Michelle Brosseau. But the attorney general said the information could be redacted.
The attorney general’s office also advised the district to release exhibits to the investigatory reports, but it did not say what type of information the exhibits contain. But it indicates those documents were exchanged by Brosseau and Hollowell.
The attorney general, however, said the district could keep the investigatory reports secret because they involved the confidentiality of attorney-client communications.
The district contended the requested documents could be kept under wraps because they were part of an adjudication process for the superintendent, citing an exemption to the state’s records law. But the attorney general’s office said that based on information the district provided, it was unclear whether an adjudication ever took place.
“Even if an adjudication of an employee grievance and disciplinary case occurred, the complaint and response were not generated as part of the adjudication,” the attorney general said.
In early March, Brosseau filed a sexual harassment complaint against Hollowell. She alleged the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward her. A reader teacher, Michelle Erickson, made a similar complaint during the June 28 school board meeting, when Hollowell was suspended. Brosseau stood next to her.
In August, the board entered an agreement with Hollowell in which he agreed to resign in exchange for $36,125 in severance pay and 25 unused vacation days.
Hollowell made $156,000 a year. His contract was set to expire in 2023.
The district’s interim superintendent is Margaret Longo, a longtime educator from the south suburbs. The board is looking for a permanent replacement.
