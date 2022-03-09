Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum is investigating a double-fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1, which is located approximately seven miles east of Kankakee near Sun River Terrace.
Kankakee Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victims as Karen K. Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, and Prince D. Trowell, 27, of Kankakee.
A preliminary investigation by state police indicated a Chevrolet Colorado traveling west on Route 17 was attempting to turn left, on a green arrow, onto Route 1. Sutfin was a passenger in the Colorado, driven by her husband, Joseph, 77. She was wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.
The second vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Route 17, failed to stop at the stop light, and struck the other vehicle. Trowell was a front-seat passenger in a Buick driven by Javon R. Frazier, 24, of Kankakee. Trowell was not wearing a seatbelt, Gessner said.
State police have charged Frazier with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield at stop intersection, and driver required to wear seat belt.
Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with injuries, Gessner said.
Traffic was rerouted for approximately five hours due to the crash investigation.
Further information is forthcoming, state police said.
