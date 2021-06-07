WOODWORTH — A two-car crash claimed the lives of two people on Friday night in Iroquois County.
The crash occurred at 6:26 p.m. on Illinois Route 49 at East 1000N Road near Woodworth, according to the Illinois State Police District 21.
The driver of a 2001 Volvo and a passenger in a 2020 Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene. State police are not releasing the name of the driver of the Volvo pending notification of family. Farrah M. Johnson, 37, of Danville, was identified as the passenger in the Charger, the release said.
The driver of the Charger, Rickey L. Lane, 40, of Danville, was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.
A preliminary investigation by state police indicated the Volvo was traveling west on East 1000N Road approaching Route 49. The Charger was traveling north on Route 49.
Police say the Volvo disregarded the stop sign and drove into the intersection where it crashed into the Charger.
Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch. The Charger became engulfed in flames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.