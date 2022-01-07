Daily Journal logo

MONEE — Illinois State Police District 5 at Lockport investigated a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi-truck, Monday on Interstate 57 in Will County.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:33 a.m. near milepost 333, state police said.

Preliminary information indicates a tow-truck was on the right shoulder with a disabled passenger car, according to state police.

A semi crossed onto the right shoulder and struck both the car and tow truck.

ISP said there is no further information available at this time.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.