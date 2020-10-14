SPRINGFIELD — As the fall season sets in, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding drivers to watch out for deer.
With fall comes deer mating season, a time of increased activity at dawn and dusk from October through December, according to a news release from the agencies.
“We are starting to begin our peak season for deer-vehicle crashes,” said Omer Osman, acting Illinois Transportation Secretary, in the release. “We ask all drivers to keep a watchful eye and remember the cardinal rule: don’t veer for deer. While the urge to swerve is instinctual, it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle or drive into oncoming traffic, increasing the severity of a crash.”
Officials recommend the following precautions:
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs;
• Scan the sides of the road for eye shine — the reflection of headlights in their eyes.
• Slow down if you see a deer. They travel in groups, so more are likely nearby.
• Prepare for the unexpected. Deer might stop in the middle of the road or double back.
• Deer are adaptable and can flourish in rural, suburban and urban environments.
• If a collision is inevitable, try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into opposite lanes of traffic.
In 2019, a total of 16,213 crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, 15,605 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, and 604 caused personal injuries. Four of the crashes were fatal.
More than 40 percent of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural environments were the site of more than 90 percent of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 70 percent occurring at twilight or nighttime.
“Deer populations are common in both rural and urban areas, which means deer-vehicle collisions can happen anywhere,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan in the release. “And remember, if you do hit a deer, report the accident to local law enforcement or Conservation Police Officer. They can help control traffic, clear the roadway or in the event the animal must be euthanized.”
Officials also advise if you hit a deer, you should pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911 to report the accident. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!