SPRINGFIELD — More than 114,000 workers in Illinois filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending March 21 as the United States saw its biggest one-week spike in recorded history. 3.2 million workers filing for benefits.
The U.S. Department of Labor said the seasonally-adjusted number was due entirely to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced bars and restaurants to close, halted public gatherings and severely restricted travel across the country. The department said economists typically expect to see a decline in new jobless claims during the third week of March.
The previous national record of 695,000 initial claims in one week was set in October 1982.
The total number of new claims in Illinois last week was 114,663, a 950-percent jump over the previous week and a 1,338-percent increase over the same week last year when there were only 7,933 new unemployment claims.
Total claims for the month of March in Illinois now stand at 133,763, nearly five times as high as the same point in March 2019 when it stood at 27,493.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, new jobless claims were already beginning to climb before last week. There were 10,870 new claims in the week ending March 14, a 25-percent increase over the week before.
The sudden and historic spike last week followed executive orders by Gov. JB Pritzker that severely restricted social and economic activity.
Dan Black, who teaches economics at the University of Chicago, called the current economic condition “unprecedented” and said in an interview that the ripple effects may be felt for a long time to come.
“I've seen people who are panicking and saying, ‘Oh, is it going to be a recession? This is going to be the next depression.’ I've seen other people who kind of poo-poo the idea, but the truth is, we don't know because we've never seen anything like this,” he said.
“You know, part of that is going to depend upon how long it's necessary for us to keep the economy shut down,” he said. “Obviously, if you're a business and you're paying rent, if nothing else, and you're not taking in any money, that tends to go through your cash reserves pretty quickly. And so the fear would be a lot of these businesses that are not operating right now might cease to exist or may go bankrupt, simply because they've run out of cash reserves.”
The Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago issued a report Thursday warning that the spike in unemployment could also hinder the housing market.
“Many unemployed mortgage borrowers will likely still find themselves with positive equity in their houses, depending on the course of house prices,” the report stated. “But the risk that they will remain unemployed for an indefinite period will undoubtedly limit their ability to borrow against that home equity. Moreover, mortgage originators are likely to focus their capacity instead on the large volume of still-employed borrowers seeking to benefit from the drop in long-term interest rates.”
Meanwhile, the Pritzker administration has already taken steps to extend unemployment benefits to those who are temporarily out of work due to the pandemic and has launched programs to extend low-interest loans and grants to small businesses affected by the disaster. He has also temporarily halted all residential evictions in Illinois.
But Black said there are many people, including small business owners, who won’t qualify for unemployment because they are not “employees” of someone else, and he said he wasn’t sure whether the measures being taken will be sufficient to meet the crisis.
The state’s unemployment rate in February stood at a record low of 3.4 percent, one-tenth of a percentage point below January’s rate. The rolling three-month average number of jobs from December through February was up by 9,300 compared to the November-January average
