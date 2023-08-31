Harvest ending 2022 (copy)
Farmers harvest corn in rural Kankakee County last fall.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Farmers and residents of rural communities often face stigma when it comes to mental health challenges, but state leaders hope to change that.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that chapters of FFA — the group once known as Future Farmers of America — will be eligible for $1,000 grants to fund mental health awareness programs in schools and rural communities. Up to 20 such grants will be available through the Illinois FFA Foundation starting this fall.

Pritzker and other state leaders made the announcement at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, an annual exposition of farm technology and other agriculture industry advancements.

