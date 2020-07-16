DIXON — Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee is among 180 members of a state association that has filed a civil lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Lee County Circuit Court.
The Illinois State Bowling Proprietors Association said it is seeking to invalidate Pritzker’s “unconstitutional and improper” exercise of authority to issue consecutive emergency declarations that improperly restrict the number of people allowed in a bowling alley.
Now in the fourth of five phases of the Restore Illinois program, the state’s current orders say that bowling centers, regardless of size, are restricted to a maximum of 50 people. Businesses such as gyms, waxing centers, tattoo parlors, retail stores, nail salons, restaurants and other businesses face no 50-person cap and are limited only to 50% of their capacity.
“Frankly, Gov. Pritzker has thrown a gutter ball on this one,” ISBPA Executive Director R. William Duff Jr. said in a news release. “Even medical experts agree that bowling is not a highly dangerous activity with regard to COVID-19 spread.
“As the businesses of our members buckle under the governor’s orders, it’s hard to explain to employees, the bowling public and family members why other activities rated by experts as more dangerous than bowling enjoy the governor’s favor. That’s why we want the court to intervene and put a stop to this before more harm is caused.”
He said the association’s members have not only suffered substantial pain and burden as a result of Gov. Pritzker’s “unconstitutional, successive orders,” but they now face insolvency and the permanent loss of their livelihood.
“The governor’s ill-advised policies have resulted in staggering losses for our members, and these unconstitutional moves threaten thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of tax revenue,” he said.
According to the lawsuit, ISBPA initiated a dialogue with the state and urged Pritzker to allow its members to operate with its proposed safety requirements, standards consistent with those used successfully in other states.
Duff said that bowling centers around the state have instituted a broad range of safety and sanitation measures to ensure the bowling public could enjoy a safe environment with strict rules that include maintaining at least one empty lane between each group bowling, daily temperature and wellness checks of employees, ongoing sanitation of all venue-provided equipment, and reducing touch points in all facilities.
Member bowling centers also have elevated their cleaning procedures and installed floor markings, plexiglass and signage to enforce social distancing, he said.
The Brookmont Bowling Center is a 36-lane facility located on West Brookmont Boulevard in Kankakee. The Daily Journal attempted to contact owners for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!