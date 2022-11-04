...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 45 kt with a few
storm force gusts to 50 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 12 feet, largest offshore, expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt with a few gale force
gusts to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
The State Board of Elections urge voters to be aware of possible text message election misinformation.
For the past several days, voters in Illinois have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has not yet voted and then inform the recipient of a voting location that often is incorrect.
Voters are reminded that correct polling place information can be found by using the Polling Place Locator tool on the State Board of Elections website. The State Board of Elections does not communicate with voters using text messages, nor does it hire third parties to communicate with voters.
“We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority,” said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews in a news release.
Voters can also receive election information by following the State Board of Elections on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Voters who receive suspicious election-related text messages or emails or view social media posts that contain suspected election misinformation should forward screenshots and/or links to scamalert@elections.il.gov.
The State Board of Elections is an independent state agency charged with the responsibility of having general supervision over the administration of election laws of the State of Illinois. Elections are administered locally by the State’s 108 election authorities.
