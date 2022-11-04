Primary election 2022 (copy)

Voting machines await voters.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The State Board of Elections urge voters to be aware of possible text message election misinformation. 

For the past several days, voters in Illinois have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.

The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has not yet voted and then inform the recipient of a voting location that often is incorrect.

The State Board of Elections is an independent state agency charged with the responsibility of having general supervision over the administration of election laws of the State of Illinois. Elections are administered locally by the State’s 108 election authorities.

Recommended for you