The Kankakee County Farm Bureau and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Legislative Reception Sept. 6 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a buffet breakfast. It is expected to conclude by 9 a.m.
Keynote speaker will be John Sullivan, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Sullivan has been involved in agriculture his entire life.
In 2002, Sullivan successfully ran for Illinois State Senate, representing the 47th Senate District from 2003 to 2017.
Sullivan served as chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Conservation committee and worked on many issues that affect farmers and agriculture.
For 20 years, Sullivan was a partner in his family’s real estate and auction business.
He currently lives with his wife, Joan, on the family-owned farm just north of Rushville in Schuyler County. Sullivan and his wife have four children, three daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.
Following Sullivan’s remarks, state and federal legislators will each be invited to address the audience. Legislators who have confirmed their attendance are U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, State Sen. Toi Hutchinson, State Sen. Elgie Sims, State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, State Rep. Nicholas Smith, Bill Houlihan from U.S. Senator Richard Durbin’s office and Randy Sikowski from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth’s office.
Registration is required by Wednesday. Cost to attend is $25 per person. Farm Bureau members who register through the farm bureau office can make reservations at a discounted rate of $15.
For reservations, visit the office, 1605 W. Court St., Suite No. 1, Kankakee or call 815-932-7471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!