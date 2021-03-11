The minimum social distance requirement in schools has been reduced from 6 to 3 feet as part of updated guidance released this week by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.
The 22-page document of Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools was prompted by recently updated CDC guidance, which reinforces the importance of schools to community infrastructure, State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a letter on ISBE’s website.
“This joint guidance supports the return to in-person instruction as soon as practicable in each community,” she said.
Ayala said in the letter that the new guidance reflects what officials have learned about the transmission of COVID-19 in school settings as more students in Illinois and nationwide have returned to classrooms.
“Day by day, more and more districts on our COVID-19 dashboard move into the hybrid and in-person learning columns,” she said. “More and more teachers are receiving the vaccine, and our [state] positivity rates are below 3 percent.”
The recommendation for social distancing in schools is now defined as 3 to 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff, though 6 feet is still the recommended safest distance.
The guidance specifies that unvaccinated staff should maintain 6 feet of social distance as much as possible because adults remain more susceptible to infection than children.
The guidance also specifies that strict adherence to social distancing must be maintained when face masks are removed in limited situations, such as during lunch, and monitored by school staff.
Another change is that capacity limits for in-person learning spaces, including lunch and other school activities, are now determined by the space’s ability to accommodate social distancing rather than a set number or percentage, while bus capacity remains at 50 people.
Additionally, the IDPH and CDC are no longer recommending symptom screenings at schools, though schools are advised they may continue the practice if preferred.
Regardless of the level of community transmission, all schools are still required to use five essential mitigation strategies, the guidelines say. These include the wearing of PPE, social distancing as much as possible, continued contact tracing and isolation/quarantine protocols, increased schoolwide cleaning efforts, and promoting handwashing.
Six feet is still the standard when it comes to identifying close-contact individuals in schools.
Schools also must continue to provide a remote learning option for families of students at increased risk of severe illness or who live with people at increased risk, consistent with the updated CDC guidance.
