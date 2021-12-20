Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022.
This will be the final extension, Secretary of State Jesse White said.
“This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities,” White said.
The extension applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. It does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.
For those needing to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bradley to renew their driver’s license, it’s a service now requiring an appointment.
Appointment-based services at the 111 Village Square Shopping Center facility include behind-the-wheel road tests, standard identification cards, REAL ID cards and standard driver’s license renewals.
For quicker access to available appointments, the state says, customers should visit ilsos.gov as new appointments are available each day. Appointments can also be made by calling 844-817-4649.
