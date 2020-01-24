Troy Clark, of Kankakee, first started selling his well-known chicken wings in 2006 out of a food truck in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on South Washington Avenue.
After a successful three-year run at 559 E. Court St., Clark is set to open a new 5 Star Wings & More restaurant at 125 W. Station St., the location which was the former home for Bull’s Pit Smoked Barbecue and then a Mexican restaurant for a short time.
Clark said plans are to open his new restaurant in the 2,500-square-foot location on Jan. 30.
“This is a major move for me. I’m certainly excited to get the place open,” he said.
Hours have been tentatively set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Clark said he also is planning a Soul Food Sunday buffet. 5 Star also offers catering. The location will not offer alcohol.
The new location is about three times the size of the East Court restaurant, which he closed on Dec. 30. He will have seating for 51. His East Court restaurant had seating for 10.
Much of 5 Star Wings food is ordered and then taken home, but Clark believes with expanded seating, he will gain more customers.
Clark is targeting a staff of 10.
Clark will be leasing the space, and he has much larger plans than just operating a single-location restaurant. His goal is to eventually operate several other 5 Star sites in and around northern Illinois.
But, as of now, his focus is on Kankakee.
“I’ve had a good following,” he said. “I’m hoping this new location will bring in my loyal customers and new customers as well.”
Clark is planning a few new menu additions, but the restaurant will rely on its staple of chicken wings, hamburgers (beef or turkey) and pizza.
The location also offers breakfast with its well-known chicken and waffles, and fish and grits. Clark also offers appetizers such as jalapeno sticks and mozzarella sticks.
There were numerous lists associated with the closing of the past decade, but here is one I saw on Inc. that I did not see until this week. I found it rather interesting.
This list focused on the 10 greatest inventions of the 2010s.
Here goes.
1. Google Assistant: The Assistant, installed on the Google Home smart speaker, Google phones and other devices, converses with people primarily by voice. At your command, it can compose messages, make calendar reminders or scan the internet for answers to questions.
2. Crispr: Still in its infancy, the gene-editing system essentially is a process for slicing out undesired strands of DNA — notably those associated with disease — and replacing them with new ones.
3. SpaceX’s Reusable Rocket: In December 2015, when its Falcon 9 rocket launched, delivered its payload into orbit and then landed at Cape Canaveral, its ushered in a new era of space travel. A Falcon 9 launch costs about $62 million, or about $2,500 per pound of cargo.
4. Venmo: The concept is extraordinarily simple. Send money to people instantly by tapping a few buttons on your smartphone. Launched by college roommates Andrew Kortina and Iqram Magdon-Ismail in 2010, Venmo was purchased by PayPal in 2015. Its 2019 payment volume is expected to exceed $100 billion.
5. Nest Thermostat: Tony Fadell, the inventor of iPod, and Matt Rogers, a former Apple engineer, founded the smart thermostat company, Nest, in 2010. The Nest allows users to pre-program a temperature schedule.
6. iPad: Mocked by many at the time of its 2010 launch for its name and for its awkward size, somewhere between a big phone and a small computer, the iPad has sold 400 million and spawned competitors from the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and Google.
7. The Self-Driving Car: Google and Apple secretly started testing fully autonomous cars in the first half of the decade. Thanks to machine vision and some super-sophisticated artificial intelligence, the technology promises to make the roads a whole lot safer.
8. Consumer LED Light Bulb: LED bulbs are much more energy-efficient than the incandescent ones that have been used for decades, which waste 90 percent of their energy consumption on generating heat. But until 2010, LED bulbs were bulky, costly and unfeasible for anything besides large industrial spaces. Manufactures like GE and Philips developed bulbs meant for the everyday consumer. These bulbs use 20 percent less energy and can last 25,000 hours.
9. Ring Doorbell: The concept was unanimously rejected in 2013 on Shark Tank. Five years later, Amazon bought Jamie Siminoff’s company for $1 billion. The Los Angeles Police Department has said it sees 50 percent fewer break-ins where Ring is installed.
10. Tesla Powerwall: As solar power becomes more affordable — it’s cheaper than gas and coal in many parts of the country — the new challenge becomes finding a way for your home to store excess energy and use it when needed. Launched in 2015, Powerwall offers users to program their usage to collect energy during off-peak hours, then consume it at peak hours.
