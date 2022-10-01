...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Michelle Lockwood and her son, Stephen, left, both of Kankakee, hold a photo from a recent trip to Florida they took with her daughter, Stephanie, and granddaughter, Lilly, for Michelle's birthday in August. Diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in December 2021, Michelle said she decided to live life to the fullest and take trips she's always wanted to take.
Michelle Lockwood poses next to one of more than 150 sunflowers planted in her backyard this past summer by her son, Stephen, as part of his 'Operation Smile,' an effort to uplift his mother as she fights stage four cancer.
Photos of family, friends and vacations hang on the wall in Michelle Lockwood's Kankakee home as she and her son, Stephen, talk about the trips planned for the future. Michelle was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in December 2021, but decided to live life to the fullest, taking trips to Florida, Michigan and other nearby adventures.
Michelle Lockwood smiles as her son, Stephen, left, describes a hike he "dragged" her on recently in Kankakee County, which she admitted is not her favorite activity but that the fresh air was rewarding. Michelle was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in December 2021, and decided to live life to the fullest with trips and adventures already taken and more still planned.
There is no way to minimize a cancer diagnosis. Turning a blind eye to it is impossible. Pretending the words, “You have cancer” were never uttered is an exercise in futility.
However, a 54-year-old Kankakee woman — the mother of two grown children and the grandmother to a 9-year-old girl — has set a course to live her life to the fullest, no matter how grim the future might appear nor how silly this concept may seem to others.
“I’d rather be at a bar,” said Michelle Lockwood, the woman diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer — which is the final stage of a cancer’s progression — less than one year ago.
Seated in her living room and wrapped in a blanket for warmth as she deals with the effects of cancer therapy, Michelle knows her time here is unknown.
What is known, however, is she plans to make the most of every minute she has left. If her time is measured in months or years, she plans to live it fully, to live it with gusto.
Feeling the effects from a bout with COVID-19 that had been lingering far too long in late 2021 and experiencing growing difficulties with her breathing, a Dec. 11 trip to an urgent care clinic revealed what she had never envisioned.
She was informed she had cancer in her right lung. A trip that same day to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital confirmed the softball-sized mass. She was informed she needed to visit an oncologist.
She did.
Therapies were begun. Medicines were taken. The long and uncertain road of treatment began.
SPREAD OF CANCER
It was soon determined the lung cancer had already spread into Michelle’s brain.
A non-smoker, Lockwood is concluding a round of what will likely be many rounds of radiation treatments at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago for the cancer.
A Bradley nursing home medical records coordinator, Lockwood made it clear to her children and everyone around her there would be only one day of feeling sorry for herself. She had too much life yet to live.
“There will be no pity party,” she said from her chair in her Kankakee home near Skyline Road. “I want people to uplift me. I want to be uplifted.”
She did note her one-day pity party following her diagnosis revolved around a day of drinking at Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park.
“I got drunk,” she admitted.
She wants it known cancer can happen to anyone. But she also wants it known that cancer does not need to define someone. She said those diagnosed with cancer can either sit and wallow as the world continues to spin or they can get up and live life.
CHOOSING TO LIVE LIFE
Lockwood is choosing to live life. She admits this week has been difficult as the therapy sessions do take a toll on the body.
However, since her diagnosis she has taken trips with her children to Florida, where she spent hours dipping her toes into the Atlantic Ocean. There have been on several trips to southern Illinois visiting family. She traveled to northern Michigan. There has been on excursions within Kankakee County.
She knows as she continues her anticipated long battle, there will be many more excursions. Where? She’s not sure just yet.
“I just want to get back to normal. I know I’m not going to be the little roadrunner I used to be, but ....”
Her voice trailed off. She brought her blanket up near her chin.
“It’s up to me and God,” Lockwood said.
And medicine, her 29-year-old daughter, Stephanie, an X-ray technician, said.
“She’s young. She’s fighting. Her body can handle it,” she said as she encourages her mother.
One thing is clear to Stephanie and her younger brother, Stephen, 26.
“She is not going to sit around in self pity,” she said. “That’s not going to get her anywhere.”
As a health care worker, Stephanie knows that while attitude is not the cure for illness, there is no question a positive attitude does matter.
Surgeries are likely in Michelle’s future, but for now the mission is for therapies to halt the cancer’s spread.
“Her job now is chemo and rest and deciding on the things she wants to do,” Stephanie said. “That’s her new job.”
DEATH SENTENCE? ‘HELL NO!’
While that job doesn’t require showing up to work and filling out a time card, it will require all of the energies this woman can muster.
“Is it a death sentence?” she asked. “Hell no! I don’t plan on sitting in this chair and watching life pass me by. I’m too young. I don’t take anything for granted anymore.
“I notice every little thing now. I notice the sky, the tree branches, everything. We take so much for granted.”
Her son, a landscape architect for Art’s Landscaping in Bourbonnais, sought to bring even more sunshine into his mother’s life this summer.
He grew upwards of 150 sunflower plants, which reached heights of 14 feet. Michelle loves sunflowers.
“I called it ‘Operation Smile,’” Stephen said. “They just make you happy.”
He said he spends considerable time assisting his mom. Work has been generous with his needed time at home.
“It’s an honor to take care of her,” Stephen said. “Some days are hard. I’m not going to lie. I’m here to do the best I can. It’s an honor.”
