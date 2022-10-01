There is no way to minimize a cancer diagnosis. Turning a blind eye to it is impossible. Pretending the words, “You have cancer” were never uttered is an exercise in futility.

However, a 54-year-old Kankakee woman — the mother of two grown children and the grandmother to a 9-year-old girl — has set a course to live her life to the fullest, no matter how grim the future might appear nor how silly this concept may seem to others.

“I’d rather be at a bar,” said Michelle Lockwood, the woman diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer — which is the final stage of a cancer’s progression — less than one year ago.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

