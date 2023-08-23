Due to all the work that was required of him on the family farm as a teenager, James Witvoet Jr.’s father, Jim Sr., only allowed his son to play high school football at St. Anne for his senior season.

The Cardinals went 1-8 that fall, one Witvoet remembers as a wet and sloppy season that featured many more muddy fields than clean.

He also remembers it as some of the most fun he had, playing with his friends for coach Robert Banks, building the bonds and learning the discipline and work ethic he’s taken with him since.

