ST. ANNE — Throughout the month of March, many have basketball on the brain. This is true in St. Anne, but here there’s an additional component of exercise.

Well, mental exercise that is.

Last Thursday afternoon, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from St. Anne Grade School made their way into the St. Anne Community High School gymnasium for the annual Math Madness event. High school students and basketball players break into two teams, playing a game of basketball while the grade-school students solve math problems based on the game.

