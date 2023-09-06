St. Anne Pumpkin Festival (copy)
Kids react as their pumpkins race down a ramp during the Great Pumpkin Derby at the 2017 St. Anne Pumpkin Festival. The event will return Sept. 14.

 Daily Journal/File

While the St. Anne Pumpkin Fest technically kicks off Saturday with a princess pageant at St. Anne Grade School, the festival itself begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 with garage sales (which also run Friday and Saturday) and will run through Sept. 17. There will be crafts/activities, live music, parades, a cruise night, kid zone, truck pull and more.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Garage sales take place throughout the day, as does a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church parish hall. From 5-7 p.m. is pumpkin painting, scarecrow painting and T-shirt tie dye at the park where concessions will be open.

