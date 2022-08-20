On Oct. 10, 2012, Wendy and Daniel Villafuerte welcomed son Connor to the world.
On Oct. 10, 2012, Wendy and Daniel Villafuerte welcomed son Connor to the world.
A month later, their first-born son passed away.
“He never came home,” said his mom, who explained Connor was in the newborn intensive care unit [NICU].
After spending time between Comer Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, both located in Chicago, the St. Anne couple knew the importance of these services during an incredibly difficult time.
Because of this, the Villafuertes have given back to both Comer and RMH over the last several years around the time of Connor’s birthday.
“Since we couldn’t have a birthday for him, it was kind of our way of celebrating him every year,” Wendy said.
In past years, the family would make meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House as they were grateful for families who had done that for them during their time at RMH.
Since COVID, they haven’t been able to go in and make meals on site, but they have had Jimmy John’s catered lunches delivered on Connor’s birthday.
They also held collections for household items such as laundry and dish soap, explaining that everything at RMH is all donation-based. As a way to remember Connor, they began to collect items for the children at Comer, such as baby board books and art supplies. They even created an indoor sandbox so they could bring the outdoors inside.
Being that this year would be both Connor’s 10th and golden birthday, they wanted to do something special and decided to collect toy cars that could be given to young patients at the hospital.
“They’ll give the toys out throughout the year depending on when kids come in,” explained Daniel, who said that when his daughters got their tonsils removed, they were given toys to help ease the experience.
The Villafuertes explained the cars have sentimental value, as each year for Connor’s birthday, his sister, Faye, selects a toy car from the store to leave for him where he is.
“It’s a big thing for us,” Wendy said. She then asked Faye, “Why do we get the cars?”
“For Connor and the hospital,” Faye said.
“I hope for years to come, they keep [the tradition] going,” Wendy said of her daughters.
In past years, they mostly received donations from close friends and family. This year, Wendy shared the collection initiative to Facebook, which caught the eye of St. Anne’s village clerk, Christine Sutherland.
Sutherland asked to share it to the village’s Facebook page and Wendy explained “it’s really blown up more than it normally does.”
The family approximates that around 300-400 toy cars have been donated to their home, and another 159 have been donated to the village hall.
The family plans to continue collecting cars until October and will bring the toys to the children’s hospital on or around Connor’s birthday.
“It’s our way of celebrating him because he’s not here, and it just helps them in the hospital,” Wendy said.
Life editor
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
