Villafuerte car donation

A representative from Comer Children’s Hospital, left, stands with the Villafuerte family of St. Anne as they donate 1,765 toy cars to the hospital’s patients.

 Photo provided

On Oct. 10, 2012, Wendy and Daniel Villafuerte, of St. Anne, welcomed son Connor to the world.

A month later, their first-born son passed away.

“He never came home,” said his mom, who explained Connor was in the newborn intensive care unit [NICU].

