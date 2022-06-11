With a real estate market that has many buyers vying for a small inventory of homes, the Kankakee Elks Country Club saw an opportunity.
The Kankakee Elks Country Club has put up eight lots for sale that line the main drive into the country club and golf course at 2283 Bittersweet Drive in St. Anne.
“With the resurgence in golf and more people coming out here, we wanted t take advantage of selling the lots,” said Jeff Kinkade, a trustee for the Elks lodge. “That was our thinking.”
Five of the lots are along the Kankakee River and three are on the golf course side of the drive.
“There are very few riverfront lots, and that’s how we are pushing it,” said Annie Mitchell, real estate agent for McColly Bennett Real Estate, who have the listings. “There’s not very many in all of Kankakee County. There are not too many that I know of off the top of my head.”
The five riverfront lots are listed at $47,900 each, and the golf course lots are $57,900 each.
“The riverfront lots are a little smaller so that’s why there’s a price difference,” Mitchell said. “The golf course lots are about an acre. One is a little over an acre.”
With the for sale signs lining the main drive, Wright said they wanted to clear up any misconceptions that the golf course is for sale. Three area golf courses have been sold in the past year.
“The golf course wanted to let everyone know that the golf course is not for sale,” Wright said. “It’s just those lots. They were getting inquires, ‘Hey is the golf course for sale?’ Absolutely not, it’s just the lots.’”
Kinkade said golf participation at the Elks course has been on the upswing, as it has increased around the country since the pandemic began.
“The Elks is doing well,” he said.
After several years of disappointing participation numbers, a study released by the National Golf Foundation in April 2021 showed a marked increase.
According to a story in Golf Digest magazine in 2021, “The NGF count showed 24.8 million golfers in the U.S. in 2020, an increase of 500,000 and 2 percent over 2019. It is the largest net increase in 17 years. New players (both beginners playing their first round and lapsed golfers coming back to the game for the first time in years) numbered 6.2 million, the highest that number has ever been.”
Mitchell said she’s had some calls on the lots, which have been on the market for about two months.
“There’s a very low inventory [of homes],” she said. “If you put a house on the market right now, you’ll get multiple offers. … It’s starting to slow down a little. Definitely, a new build is a way to go. Most of the builders I know are swamped.”
The Kankakee Elks Country Club course opened in 1926.
“We’ll have to have a big party in a few years,” said Kinkade, who became a trustee for the Elks Lodge this year, and he’s been playing for 16 or 17 years.
Elks owns the course, the country club and restaurant as well as the surrounding property.
