St Rose of Lima Chapel will hold a Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. The chapel is located at 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee.
Masses are scheduled for the chapel on the last Friday of each month at 6 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration is set for 1-7 p.m. each Wednesday. A memorial service for All Souls Day will be held at noon on Nov. 2.
All are welcome to attend any of the services. Visitors should enter through the south or southwest doors of the chapel.
