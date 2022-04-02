KANKAKEE — It is now official. Kankakee’s St. Mary’s Hospital now carries the name Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee.
The Ascension Illinois healthcare system announced Friday it has launched a rebranding campaign as it brings all its healthcare facilities in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas under the Ascension name.
The organization said the signage on Kankakee location — which had been part of AMITA — will be changed to the new name, but the timing of that change is not yet known.
The Kankakee site will be the location farthest south in the Ascension system. The system in Illinois will include 14 hospitals and more than 150 sites of care previously identified as part of Alexian Brothers Health System and Presence Health.
Ascension, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a national health system and one of the largest non-profit and Catholic healthcare systems in the United States.
Ascension has some 2,600 healthcare sites throughout the U.S., including 142 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.
“Working together as part of Ascension will allow Ascension Illinois to bring the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers in order to improve healthcare,” said Keith Parrott, Ascension Illinois Ministry market executive.
In mid-October 2021, the parent organization for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee announced it was splitting, and the Kankakee hospital and its affiliated locations here once again would become part of Ascension. AdventHealth and Ascension — joined in 2015 — decided to end their partnership of AMITA Health, a network of 19 Illinois hospitals.
Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital has a staff of about 760. Employed doctors and their teams will be part of Ascension Medical Group.
“Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of bringing the expertise of our national healthcare ministry to those we are privileged to serve in Illinois,” Parrott said.
Formerly known as Presence St. Mary’s Hospital, the Kankakee hospital joined Ascension in 2018 when Presence Health was acquired by Ascension and became part of the merger under AMITA.
When the merger between AdventHealth and Ascension took place, AMITA Health, based in Lisle, became one of the largest hospital systems in Illinois. AMITA Health became the third largest healthcare system in Illinois in terms of revenue, behind only Advocate Aurora Health and Northwestern Medicine.
When the announcement of the split was released in October, leadership of both healthcare systems said it was determined that going forward separately was in their “collective best interest in order to more nimbly meet the changing needs and expectations” in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment.
Sites that were formerly part of Alexian Brothers Health System and Presence Health, such as St. Mary’s, are now integrated with Ascension. Other sites have become part of AdventHealth.
