ST. ANNE — St. Anne Village trustees voted to terminate the contract of former St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly at the board’s May 10 meeting.
Skelly turned in his resignation last month. His last day was April 19.
“I was advised not to comment at this time,” Skelly said Tuesday.
Skelly had been the village’s police chief since May 1, 2019.
Last month, Skelly told the Daily Journal, “It was time to move on. It was a wonderful two years. It was a great opportunity. I’m going to take some time and see what is next.”
St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell said Tuesday he could not say anything else since it is a personnel matter. In last month’s story, O’Connell said he was surprised by Skelly’s resignation.
Skelly retired from the Kankakee Police Department in April 2019. At the time of his retirement, he was a lieutenant in charge of the investigations division. He joined the force in April 1990.
Skelly is also a commissioner on the Kankakee Valley Park District board.
The interim chief, Henry David, was approved as the permanent chief during the May 10 meeting.
In addition to the chief, the department has two full-time officers and some part-time officers.
