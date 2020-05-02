ST. ANNE -- In direct defiance of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extension of the stay-at-home order, the mayor of St. Anne said he will not prevent any village church from holding weekend services.
Mayor David O'Connell said in a Friday night Facebook post that in his view, Pritzker has violated the U.S. and Illinois constitutions regarding separation of church and state by ordering churches to remain closed through May.
"Therefore, I am stating that all our Churches, the Baptist Church, Catholic Church and the Presbyterian Church are free to start having services again as soon as this Sunday [May 3]," O'Connell wrote. "The Village will not interfere with any church service. In fact, it is my belief that we need God’s guidance in our lives more than ever at this time."
The 12-year mayor of the eastern Kankakee County village of about 1,300 residents said he only ask that residents continue to practice good hygiene for dealing with the coronavirus.
Reached early Saturday afternoon, O'Connell said he is not telling anyone to do anything.
"I'm just saying it's available,” he said. “If a church would like to open, they can. ... At some point someone has to step up. If I have to be the one to run through the wall first, that's fine. I'm not smart enough to stay quiet."
O'Connell wanted to make it clear he is not telling churches to open, but if they would like to, the village will not interfere. He noted church leaderships have approached him regarding holding services.
O'Connell had been hoping the governor would have relaxed restrictions in his address late this week, but he did not.
"For the governor to say only 10 people can be in a church at one time is not well thought out,” he said. “I don't know who he is listening to. I was hoping he had a better plan to reopen the state. At some point, enough is enough. People have to start living life again."
O'Connell said people still need to practice the proper safeguards regarding social distancing and the wearing of the surgical masks.
In addition to church services, the mayor is also looking to take a broader step regarding village businesses.
"In the near future, I will post more about opening up the rest of our businesses. We will not be waiting until June 1st. God bless you and stay safe," he wrote.
