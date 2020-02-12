ST. ANNE — St. Anne High School was on soft lockdown for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a bullet was found in a conference room adjacent to the main office, according to Superintendent Charles Stegall via a post on the school's Facebook page.
The bullet was found at 1 p.m., according to Stegall. School personnel found no other evidence of additional ammunition or any weapons present on school grounds, Stegall said.
The lockdown was lifted at 1:25.
A soft lockdown is a preventative measure when there may be a threat. No one is let into a building and those inside are kept in place until the situation has been evaluated, according to St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly.
"This single bullet very well may have been brought in by accident, but in an effort to keep everyone safe, the soft lockdown was initiated and the search conducted," Stegall said. "The safety and security of our students and staff are of the greatest importance to us."
Police were contacted and will assist with any additional information that may come forward. Police were at the school at the end of school day and will be again at the start of classes on Thursday.
