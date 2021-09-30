ST. ANNE — The St. Anne Grade School District 256 School Board took no action Monday on an item to reconsider the district’s enforcement of the state mask mandate.
The school is currently requiring masks; previously, the board had voted to make masks optional in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order.
After the district was placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education — which threatened loss of state funding and participation in Illinois Elementary School Association sports and activities — the board then voted to reverse course and enforce the mandate.
The district’s recognition status was returned when documentation was provided to ISBE that the mask mandate was being followed.
Both times the issue has come to a vote, board members were divided in the decision.
Consideration of the mask mandate was on the agenda again this week as a possible action item.
The board agreed to hold off taking any action on the issue for the time being.
Board members said they expect that by their next meeting on Oct. 25, state officials may have changed their tune on giving local school boards a say in masking policies.
They noted a handful of court cases in which parents have sued Illinois school districts over quarantine procedures, and that further developments are expected in mid-October.
“This could be a moot point,” board member Barbara Emerson said. “If the state is tired of fighting all the parents, they could just say screw it, you guys do what you want.”
Board president Jed Beaupre said there may be other means to explore pushing the issue of local control with the state, such as possible legal action, if board members want to go in that direction.
“Yes, I agree, we could not survive losing $1.4 million,” Beaupre said, referencing the state funding figure presented at the budget hearing earlier in the meeting. “The most we could do is fight this in the courts.”
Superintendent Charles Stegall said that his stance has not changed — he still wants the school to follow the mandate.
He agreed that the district could pursue other means to push the issue of local control, but he said that it simply has too much to lose if it were to defy the mandate again.
“We have no idea how ISBE is going to react if we were to go back against [the mandate],” he said. “We have no idea how IESA is going to react if we go back against it.”
Stegall noted that the district sent a resolution to ISBE and Pritzker’s office in August asking for the return of local control; he said he hasn’t gotten feedback on the letter other than word that it has been received.
“Local control is a great idea, but we very well could have been masking right now anyway, and I will tell you — I’m not going to make it a secret — I probably would have been recommended that anyway at this time, for a period of time, because of the cases we’ve seen in the recent weeks.”
In Kankakee County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 6.1 percent, while 41.76 percent of the population has been vaccinated.
The county has now recorded 17,053 cases and 251 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to recent data from the Kankakee County Health Department.
In St. Anne Grade School, there are currently nine cases from staff and students combined as well as 18 students in isolation/quarantine, Stegall said.
There are about 340 students and 50 staff members total in the school.
The board heard public comment and had some discussion around revisiting the school’s masking policy before deciding not to bring the matter to a vote.
Public comment
Connie Gullquist, teachers union president, read a statement that she said represented the majority of teachers’ thoughts from a staff survey.
“Regardless of our personal opinions about wearing masks or about government intervention, most of us feel it is in the best interest of our entire school to follow the mask mandate,” she said. “Even if we were under local control, very likely, we would be required to wear masks at this time due to a high number of positive cases of students and staff right now.”
Gullquist said teachers were concerned about the interruption to learning that occurs when students have to quarantine. She noted there was a day last week when seven students were missing from one class.
“How will we be able to close the gaps in learning from last year?” she said.
Ryan Kimberlin, parent of a first-grader, said that now is not the time to relax masking requirements, especially considering the emergence of the delta variant.
“Most of our children still don’t have a choice whether to be vaccinated,” he said. “To protect themselves against the contraction of COVID-19, literally, their first, last and only defense against this virus is masking.”
Monica Pizano, parent of an eighth-grader, said her daughter has a heart condition that was complicated when she contracted COVID-19 last year. Children with health issues should be a bigger consideration, she said.
“Our children’s health and safety should be your No. 1 concern and priority, not wearing an uncomfortable mask,” she said.
Parent Senica Popavich thanked board members for their efforts to stand up for what they thought was right.
“Thank you to those of you who voted previously to defy the mandate,” Popavich said. “As a parent, it told me you were willing to try to take a stance so parents could still have the power and the right to still decide what is best for our children.”
Pro-local stance
Beaupre reiterated that he is in favor of local control and parent choice surrounding masks.
“This should be local control, and if this was local control and we didn’t have a mandate, we would be mask-optional,” he said. “We are not preventing anyone from wearing masks; we are not preventing parents from making their children wear masks if that is what they choose to do.”
He said that while board members have different takes when it comes to requiring masks, the board is unified in its pro- local control stance.
“This is not easy to deal with at all,” Beaupre said. “It’s hard enough to be a school board member normally with the decisions we have to make, and this compounds it 20-fold.”
Board vice president Christopher Tolly said there would be too much risk involved in going back against the mandate, and he feels the district should follow the direction of its attorney and administration.
“I too believe it should be local control, but we are not as St. Anne Grade School in a position to fight this,” Tolly said. “If we lose funding, IESA sports — I couldn’t do that to kids.”
