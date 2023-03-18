ST. ANNE — The village of St. Anne will likely be the second Kankakee County community to financially commit to Fortitude Community Outreach’s $1.2 million building fund.

St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell confirmed this week that the village board is expected to formally approve a $4,800 contribution of COVID-19 relief funds to Fortitude’s building program, to be known as “The Fort.”

At a discussion at Monday’s village board meeting, the six-member board discussed the matter and the sense O’Connell gained from the discussion is the board supports contributing to the building fund.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you