...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 7 AM CDT
/8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 is expected to result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
About 100 runners and walkers make their way to the starting line Saturday morning in front of the Manteno American Legion as legion race director, Dan Gerber, gives final race instructions for the annual Springfest 5K. Manteno Public Works Supervisor Jim Hanley was the guest race starter, firing a World War II M1 rifle to start the runners. The Manteno High School band also played the National Anthem, and the Manteno Girl Scouts posted the colors. Profits from the run are donated to the Manteno American Legion's veteran programs.
About 100 runners and walkers make their way to the starting line Saturday morning in front of the Manteno American Legion as legion race director, Dan Gerber, gives final race instructions for the annual Springfest 5K.
Manteno Public Works Supervisor Jim Hanley was the guest race starter, firing a World War II M1 rifle to start the runners.
The Manteno High School band also played the National Anthem, and the Manteno Girl Scouts posted the colors. Profits from the run are donated to the Manteno American Legion's veteran programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.