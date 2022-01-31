When Paul McAndrews was a young boy, he used to spend countless autumn afternoons watching the Herscher High School football team practice, his front yard providing a perfect view of the practice field.
From his backyard was Seebach Stadium, the Tigers’ football field, where he would have a view of games from the comfort of his own home.
For his first three years of high school, the 2011 Herscher graduate played for the football team himself, and shortly after his graduation, McAndrews became a permanent fixture in the press box as the scoreboard operator.
Working the scoreboard is something McAndrews began doing at Herscher as an elementary student for the high school’s sophomore baseball team, and it’s something he currently does at Herscher for football, baseball, girls basketball and volleyball, in addition to IHSA postseason events for boys and girls soccer and serving as the official liaison for the boys basketball team.
His bustling schedule and unconditional commitment to Herscher athletics have earned him an honorary assistant athletic director title from the student-athletes with whom he routinely forges relationships. It’s also why he is this year’s Daily Journal Male Sports Citizen of the Year.
“Being a part of the Herscher alumni, I just like to come watch sports and see how the kids are doing,” McAndrews said of what drives his dedication. “And I just like meeting new people.”
McAndrews is meeting plenty of new officials, coaches and players every year, as well as strengthening relationships with those from years past. For many of the other people involved in the school’s athletic department, including athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf, their relationship began when McAndrews walked into Schwarzkopf’s math class his freshman year and the two immediately began discussing sports.
“From there on, when he finds out who your favorite teams are he knows when they’re playing, wants to know how they’re doing — it’s crazy some of the stuff he remembers about any person he meets and spends a lot of time with,” Schwarzkopf said. “He’s always asking about my Red Sox, my Colts, my Pacers or whatever.
“He just grows on you, and he’s just one of those guys [who] I wish we could all be a little more like,” Schwarzkopf added. “He just lives life; he doesn’t worry about the next five minutes; he’s just enjoying what he’s doing.”
Part of why McAndrews makes it a habit to be around so much is to help give back to some of the adults who he called his role models, people such as Schwarzkopf, baseball coach Eric Regez and principal Jeremy Heck.
“Todd helped me through school and helped me get to my goals,” McAndrews said. “There were a lot of times [when] Todd and Eric, I could go talk to them if I had any problems.”
Regez is someone who McAndrews has known since before high school, as he was promoted from sophomore scoreboard worker to varsity scoreboard worker for the baseball team by the time he reached the seventh grade.
The 30-year coach of Herscher baseball said McAndrews is quick to make a new friend through the roles he serves, and once McAndrews befriends you, that commitment is permanent.
“It’s been very impressive watching him take on the many roles Herscher High School has needed him to fulfill,” Regez said. “He’s a people person through and through; if he meets you once, you’re a friend of his for life.”
Those friends include the student-athletes McAndrews watches on the field and befriends off of it, becoming the biggest fan of whatever college sports team Herscher graduates move on to play for, most notably former Tigers baseball standout Tyler Stuart and his current home at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“[I like meeting] new friends and meeting the younger kids, watching them grow from their freshmen year and seeing how much better they get,” McAndrews said.
Herscher volleyball coach Joel Huizenga is the other half of Herscher’s duo in the football press box on Friday nights, when he sits one booth over from McAndrews and serves as the public address announcer, something he also does during the basketball season.
Having multiple up-close perspectives of McAndrews’ long-lasting relationships as both a coach and a colleague, Huizenga is able to see what makes those bonds to special.
“It demonstrates how important sports are to him, but he just has that sense that they’re important for the kids,” Huizenga said of McAndrews. “And for the kids involved in those things, it’s important to them and his connection to them.
“He sees how it impacts their life and his life, so when he can be a part of that for many groups of people, it’s his connection to the community and these kids,” he added. “As they come through and see him, he’s associated with those memories they have from high school.”
McAndrews, the son of Bruce and Elaine and brother of Chris, has a few of his own favorite Herscher sports memories — the football playoff appearances the team made during his junior and senior seasons, the boys basketball team’s 61-60 win against Hales Franciscan in the 2005-06 IHSA Sectional semifinals and the baseball team’s 1-0 win against Timothy Christian in the 2017-18 IHSA Class 2A Super-Sectionals.
As his memory bank continues to be filled with new happenings on the Herscher athletics scene, McAndrews will continue making those memories alongside people who might have started off as his teachers and mentors but have become more than that.
“The kids love him and the parents love him,” Schwarzkopf said. “He’s always willing and his family gets him here for us; if it wasn’t for Chris and his mom and dad, there’s no way he would get to do these things and that we could have the pleasure of having him around.
“We don’t look at him as a friend and a worker, we look at him as a colleague.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.