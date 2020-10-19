Taking Halloween up a notch
Colorful lights illuminate a landscape of Halloween decoration on the lawn of Bourbonnais residents Erika and Dave Young. Horror music accompanies a glowing graveyard, witches brewing over an illuminated fire and life-sized horror film characters Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. Without haunted houses and many of the usual October holiday activities, the couple decided to go all out this year, especially with Dave having a Halloween birthday, Erika said. “The neighbors seem to love it, and people stop by to check it out,” she said.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

Bourbonnais residents Dave and Ericka Young find plenty to enjoy about Halloween and the couple is sharing that joy with as many people as possible these days.

Without the normal assortment of haunted houses, hay rides and other traditional Halloween fun, the couple is offering some chills to those in their area to keep Halloween 2020 alive and well.

