A hit song from the 1970s made the claim “two out of three ain’t bad.’’
Under that premise, three out of four is even better, and it was a very good weekend for area high school football teams, which began IHSA playoff action.
Seventy-five percent of those teams — six of eight overall — won their opening-round contests and will move on to second-round play this coming weekend. The group includes Bishop McNamara Catholic, Central, Coal City, Kankakee, Watseka and Wilmington.
Two teams — Manteno and Peotone — fell last weekend. Milford, which is competing in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, received a first-round by and will begin its quest for a second straight state championship this weekend.
The gridiron is not the only place area prep athletes found success last weekend.
Seven individuals and four teams advanced out of sectional cross country competition to the state meet set for Peoria on Saturday.
