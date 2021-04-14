Official opening

The park will be open to the public at 11 a.m. May 29.

The pool will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day (noon to 5 p.m. Memorial Day). Tot Time swim for children 5 years old and younger will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you’ll have to go online and reserve times.