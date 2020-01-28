KANKAKEE — The Splash Valley swimming complex on River Road in Kankakee is undergoing a substantial restoration project that will allow area residents to again enjoy the once-vibrant aquatic center.
A Memorial Day weekend opening was announced at the groundbreaking ceremony this past November, but it’s now more likely Splash Valley might not be available to swimmers until mid-June.
“Because we went back out to bid, we are going to be behind schedule,” said Dayna Heitz, Kankakee Valley Park Department District executive director. “But I’m hopeful now that we have all the bids and can engage the subcontractors, we can maybe push that along to go back to the original schedule.”
The park board unanimously approved bid work of more than $1 million at Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park Clubhouse. The biggest chunk of the money was $711,950 for the pool and pool equipment by Maverick Pools, Inc.
Heitz said the bids weren’t initially posted in the newspaper legals as a public bid.
“We wanted to make sure we crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s, and it went back out for bid,” she said.
In July 2018, the park board sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to rehab the park.
There’s a chance the work could be concluded sooner if the unpredictable weather cooperates.
“I don’t want to make promises that it’s going to be early, but that’s what the [contractor] said, if all goes well, we might be able to get in there before June,” Heitz said. “I’m really keeping my fingers crossed.”
Splash Valley opened in 2004, but it closed in 2015 due to crumbling concrete and significant failures with plumbing and pumping systems.
Local companies involved
Several local construction companies will be doing work on the restoration, including Glade Plumbing, Ruder Electric, Holohan Heating and Sheet Metal, all of Kankakee, Valley Glass Company of Bourbonnais, and Hamman Wagner Excavating of Chebanse.
“A lot of companies got in from around here which is really exciting,” Heitz said.
Glade will due plumbing work of $25,000, Ruder Electric will do electrical work for $87,550, Holohan will do HVAC work for $10,000, Valley Glass will install transaction windows for $15,925, and Hamman Wagner will do landscaping and concrete work for $62,977.
Board president Bill Spriggs and board member J.J. Hollis also noted during the meeting that several local firms made bids.
“That’s very good, and I’m very pleased with that,” Spriggs said.
