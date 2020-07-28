Although Kankakee Valley Park District’s Splash Valley Aquatic Park will not open this season, the renovation of the 16-year-old facility is nearly complete.
The contractor Leopardo Construction is putting the finishing touches on the project that broke ground in November of 2019, said KVPD executive director Dayna Heitz at Monday’s board meeting.
“Things are wrapping up,” said Heitz, who added the facility renovation is 90 percent completed. “The concrete is curing, and they are painting the pool. ... They’re working on installing the play features, they’re doing weeding and general cleanup.”
There’s some additional painting inside the facility that needs to be finished, and gutters on the outside need installed. There’s also some water leaking in the family changing room, and the sub-contractor is looking into it in order to make the repair.
“They’re finishing little things and letting the concrete cure in the plunge pool, because the other pool has already been repaired for leaks,” Heitz said.
The facility at 1850 River Road in Kankakee was shuttered in 2015 when the lazy river was leaking thousands of gallons of water on a daily basis. KVPD is spending $2 million to rehab out-of-order plumbing, mechanical and chemical systems, as well as the water slide feature refurbished and the lazy river attraction was removed.
The concession’s building, locker room and volleyball court areas were also upgraded. In July 2018, the park board sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to renovate the park. It’s hopeful Splash Valley will reopen next May or early June.
FITNESS CENTER
The board is also looking to possibly renegotiate its lease agreement with Kankakee Community College for the Fitness Center that is within the Ice Valley Center Ice Arena. KCC iniatially paid $112,500 spread out over three years, in the initial contract agreement.
Since 2010, KCC has paid $1 annually for the lease, and the agreement let it extend the deal for three additional five-year terms.
“My interpretation of this is the term doesn’t require the park district to agree to a dollar a year for five years,” said board member Don Palmer, who is also the board’s treasurer.
The contract also states the annual fee can be changed if an agreement can be reached.
“Both parties would have to agree,” said David Freeman, the board’s attorney.
The board decided to have Heitz approach KCC about reworking the agreement.
“About a 100-grand to built a state-of-the-art fitness center ... is pretty cheap,” board member Derek Mullady said.
