KANKAKEE — On a bone-chilling November day, reopening of the Splash Valley swimming pool complex in south Kankakee sent warm thoughts through Kankakee Valley Park District management.
Dayna Heitz, park district executive director, announced at Wednesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony that the pool complex along River Road should be opened by Memorial Day weekend 2020.
The district will invest $2 million to rehab out-of-order plumbing, mechanical and chemical systems, as well as refurbishing the three-slide water slide feature and removing the lazy river attraction.
The concession’s building, locker room and volleyball court areas will also see upgrades.
Because much of the work is related to upgrading or replacing piping and wiring, work is expected to begin shortly.
Bruce Brown, landscape architectural manager for the Farnsworth Group of Joliet, noted that even though the complex has not been used since its closure at the end of summer 2015, it is in better condition than he expected.
He estimates the work could be completed within four months, depending on weather. Weather will play a role in the refurbishment of water slides and construction of a concrete wall for the pool where the water slide will plunge.
Leopardo Construction of Hoffman Estates will serve as the construction contractor.
In July 2018, the park board sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to rehab the park. Rehab costs came in higher than anticipated, so not all of the attractions will be completed when the park reopens.
Heitz said the district will compete upgrades as they can afford them. She said she took the park director’s position with reopening Splash Valley as a top goal.
“I knew one day it would reopen. ... Many hard decisions were made to get to this point,” she said.
She said a recreational attraction like this complex is what helps define a community.
“This represents a place for families and friends to gather,” she said. “It’s our hope the community will be here to support it.”
Features put aside because of higher-than-expected costs include an expansion of the five-lane lap pool and construction of a dive well pool. She noted some landscaping also will be delayed.
“We did not want to over-extend the park district resources,” she said. “We will open the pool and get direction from the public as to what our next steps should be.”
Splash Valley originally was constructed with a $6.6 million Illinois FIRST grant directed here by then-Gov. George Ryan. Within a few years of its opening in summer 2004, the pool began experiencing failures. Chief among its failures were crumbling concrete and significant failures with plumbing and pumping systems. In its last season open, in 2015, the complex was leaking thousands of gallons of water on a daily basis.
Park Board Commissioner Dave Skelly said he was proud to be part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony. He is hopeful the community will embrace the new Splash Valley.
Commissioner Don Palmer said a community asset such as Splash Valley makes the area more attractive to developers and businesses. Also, Heitz said between 75 to 100 part-time jobs will be created this summer at the pool.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted she is proud of the effort taken by the park district to get the complex ready for the community.
“It’s a great recreational resource and employment opportunity,” she said. “This is a community asset restored.”
