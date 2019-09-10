KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Speedway is holding “Local Heroes Night: Remembering Tanner Carlos Torres,” in memory of the 11-year-old Bourbonnais boy who was killed in a car accident last month.
All local heroes in uniform or with proper photo ID will get in free, including first responders, fire, police and military as well as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, troop leaders and den leaders in uniform, according to the speedway’s website. The event is set for Friday with racing beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tanner died Aug. 15, 2019, at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. He was the son of Juan Carlos and Jaime Torres.
Tanner was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 324, the Brawlers Wrestling Club, Bradley Bourbonnais Little League and C2 Motorsports.
Troop 324 will present the colors for the speedway’s National Anthem on Friday, as well as distribute the feature winning trophies in victory lane, according to the website.
On its website, the speedway said $2 of every $12 adult ticket will benefit Torres’ family. The speedway is at U.S. 45 and Airport Road.
For more information, call the speedway at 815-935-9000 or visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!