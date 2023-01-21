Boat launch press conference

Local legislators held a press conference in September to a crowd of about 50 people at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park, the first site where planned dredging of the Kankakee River is expected to take place this summer. It’s part of the initial $8 million investment to ease flooding along the waterway in Kankakee County. A sand bar is now formed with stagnant water in place of a deeper channel where boats formerly launched.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The dredging of the Kankakee River near the boat ramp that’s in Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park on Front Street in Aroma Park will likely begin later than originally anticipated.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed Kankakee County that a mussel survey will need to be done in that area of the Kankakee River to prove no endangered-critical species are present.

“The U.S. Army Corps had seen an article in some publication somewhere and noted, and we knew this, they’re going to want a mussel study of that area,” said County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting. “… That whole area used to have a lot of mussel species. Since the sand took over, that may not be the case, but the Corps does that.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you