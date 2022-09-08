New animal control facility

This vacant building at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais will be the future home of Kankakee County Animal Control. READ MORE. 

 Daily Journal/Chris Breach

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance granting a special use permit to Kankakee County for the proposed relocation of the Kankakee County Animal Control facility on two lots.

The action came during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The facility is located on Mooney Drive in the Bourbonnais Industrial Park. It is the former site of Illinois Fire and Police Equipment.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you